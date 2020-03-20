UrduPoint.com
Former Jail Bird Held For Involvement In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Homicide Unit and Noon police station have arrested a criminal involved in a murder case after employing technology and modern means of investigation, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that complainant Ghulam Sarwar resident of `Raza Town Jhugi Syedan' lodged the report with Noon police station that his 22-year old son Umair Sarwar was injured after firing by Irfan Shan following which he succumbed to his injuries at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital. Following this complaint, Noon police registered the case under section 302 PPC and started investigation into the case.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed took notice of this complaint and directed SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure arrests of culprit involved in this murder.

An investigation team under the supervision of DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir was constituted which included Inspector Homicide Unit Inspector Aslam Kalyar, SHO Noon police station Sub-Inspector Abdul Razzaq and other police personnel.

This team conducted raids on different locations and finally succeeded to arrest the culprit through employing technology and modern means of investigation. The assassin, Irfran Shah, has the criminal record and further investigation is underway into the case.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated police performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for those team members who arrested the culprit.

Pakistan Injured Firing Murder Islamabad Police Technology Police Station Abdul Razzaq Criminals

