Former Justice donates Rs 1 million to lawyers hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Former Judge Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice (R0 Ibad ur Rehman here on Friday donated Rs 1 million for the construction of lawyers' hospital.

The cheque has been handed over to LHC Bar Association in the presence of lawyers community.

Meanwhile Executive Committee of LHCBA on the occasion appreciated and thanked the honorable Justice for his valuable contribution.