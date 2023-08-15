Former justice Maqbool Baqar nominated for Caretaker Sindh CM slot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Opposition Leader in last Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar have jointly finalized the name of former justice Maqbool Baqar for the caretaker Sindh Chief Minister slot.

They have advised the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori to appoint the nominated name for the caretaker CM.

The nomination is the result of three days of thorough discussion between the Sindh Chief Minister and the Opposition Leader in the previous Sindh Assembly.

They held consultative meetings under the Article 224 (1A) of the constitution on August 12, 13 and 14 to finalize the name for the Caretaker Sindh chief minister after the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly on August 11 and many Names came under discussion.

The former Justice Maqbool Baqar remained a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC).