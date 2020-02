Former Karachi mayor Nemat Ullah Khan passes away

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2020) Veteran politician and former Karachi mayor Nemat Ullah Khan has passed away. He was 89.

Nemat Ullah Khan was ill for some time. He remained Ameer of Jamat-i-Islami (Karachi) for a long time and also served as Mayor Karachi from 2001 and 2005.

Khan did masters in journalism from University of Punjab and did LLB from Karachi university.

Nemat Ullah Khan also remained member of central consultative committee of Jamat-i-Islam and was

He also served as chairman of Al-Khidmat Foundation of Jamat-i-Islami.