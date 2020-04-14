Former Kashana Lahore Superintendent appeals for justice

(@fidahassanain)

Afshan Latif accuses Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat for playing role in cutting water supply to her home.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) Former Superintendent of Kashana Lahore Afshan Latif on Tuesday appealed the judicial authorities and Pakistan Army to take action against Punjab Ministers allegedly involved in sexual harassment of underage girls at the public facility.

Taking to Twitter, Afshan Latif accused Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat that he used his power in cutting water supply to her official residence.

“My life is being destroyed. Sometimes unknown gunmen do firing at her house and sometime she is threatened of dire consequences,” said Afshan, adding that her “crime” was that she raised voice for the oppressed and orphan girls at Kashana Lahore.

“Some people who are sitting in power corridors wanted to use these innocent girls for their lust but I became hurdle,” said said. She also pointed out that no action was taken against those who were involved in the murder of girl namely Kainat

She appealed the CJP and Pakistan Army for taking action against those involved in sexual harassment of innocent girls at Kashana Lahore.