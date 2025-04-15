Open Menu

Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad Killed In Targeted Attack

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 10:08 PM

Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad killed in targeted attack

Former Nazim, Malik Asad was fatally shot on Tuesday by unidentified assailants within the jurisdiction of Gumbat Police Station, Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Former Nazim, Malik Asad was fatally shot on Tuesday by unidentified assailants within the jurisdiction of Gumbat Police Station, Kohat.

According to police reports, the attackers opened fire on Asad's vehicle, killing him instantly with multiple bullet wounds. His private assistant, who was traveling with him, sustained injuries in the assault.

Rescue 1122 teams responded immediately to the scene, providing emergency medical aid to the wounded assistant.

The deceased's body was transferred to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem examination.

Police investigators revealed that the attackers abandoned their vehicle after it struck roadside barriers during their escape.

The assailants' car has been secured for forensic examination.

Police registered the case and started further investigation.

Malik Asad was a brother of martyred DIG Malik Saad who was killed terrorist attack in Peshawar.

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end ..

Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end of 2026

9 minutes ago
 Finalists announced for 2nd edition of Global Prom ..

Finalists announced for 2nd edition of Global Prompt Engineering Championship

9 minutes ago
 UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Foru ..

UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Forum

9 minutes ago
 PNCA’s National Performing Arts Group shines at ..

PNCA’s National Performing Arts Group shines at Pakistan Day celebration in Dh ..

2 minutes ago
 BISP to open bank accounts for nine million women ..

BISP to open bank accounts for nine million women beneficiaries

18 seconds ago
 State Minister for Health reiterates commitment to ..

State Minister for Health reiterates commitment to goals of universal health cov ..

20 seconds ago
Senate passes unanimous resolution honoring Taj Ha ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution honoring Taj Hadir

2 minutes ago
 Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad killed in targeted a ..

Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad killed in targeted attack

2 minutes ago
 GIZ, Sindh govt sign agreement to advance social p ..

GIZ, Sindh govt sign agreement to advance social protection

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma 2025 highlights importance of integrat ..

Dubai Derma 2025 highlights importance of integrating mental, dermatological hea ..

24 minutes ago
 Compliance vital to achieve Sustainable Developmen ..

Compliance vital to achieve Sustainable Development Goals: UBF

24 minutes ago
 IATA projects 5.5% growth in global air cargo in 2 ..

IATA projects 5.5% growth in global air cargo in 2025

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan