Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad killed in targeted attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Former Nazim, Malik Asad was fatally shot on Tuesday by unidentified assailants within the jurisdiction of Gumbat Police Station, Kohat.

According to police reports, the attackers opened fire on Asad's vehicle, killing him instantly with multiple bullet wounds. His private assistant, who was traveling with him, sustained injuries in the assault.

Rescue 1122 teams responded immediately to the scene, providing emergency medical aid to the wounded assistant.

The deceased's body was transferred to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem examination.

Police investigators revealed that the attackers abandoned their vehicle after it struck roadside barriers during their escape.

The assailants' car has been secured for forensic examination.

Police registered the case and started further investigation.

Malik Asad was a brother of martyred DIG Malik Saad who was killed terrorist attack in Peshawar.