Former Korean ambassador awarded honorary PhD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Former Korean ambassador to Pakistan Song Jong-Hwan was conferred honorary Ph.D degree by University of Agriculture (UoA) Faisalabad during a convocation at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over the special convocation.

The Governor Punjab congratulated the former Korean ambassador on the honorary doctorate degree and appreciated his efforts in the field of agriculture, rural development and poverty alleviation in Pakistan.

He also appreciated the key role played by the Korean Ambassador in strengthening the relations between Pakistan and Korea.

The Governor Punjab said quality education is the top priority of the government and all possible efforts are being made to align it with international standards.

Mr. Rehman said agriculture is the backbone of country's economy. He said in the present era, knowledge is based on research, and this is the era of knowledge-based economy.

He stressed on use of technology and new research to increase agricultural production. The Governor Punjab said the teachers should pay special attention to the character building of students along with education.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Pakistan was badly affected due to climate change. He said that floods in Pakistan were caused by climate change, which caused massive loss of lives and property. He said that University of Agriculture Faisalabad's collaboration with international universities and institutions is a positive development. He said that this will not only establish effective linkages for knowledge and research, but also provide an opportunity to learn new technologies in the field of agriculture.

Caretaker Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor University of Agriculture, Prof. Dr. Iqar Ahmed were present on the occasion.