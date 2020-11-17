Former KP CM tested positive for coronavirus

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pir Sabir Shah has been detected positive for coronavirus, a media report and Shah himself confirmed on Tuesday.

Pir Sabir Shah in a message to media said his test for coronavirus was received as positive the other day after which he quarantined himself at native village Siri Kot, Haripur.

He urged the people to take the second wave of coronavirus as serious and adopt every precautionary measure to remain safe.

A surge in coronavirus cases has been witnessed across the country with strict directives from the government for adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curtail the pandemic.

