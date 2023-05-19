Former KP Minister Iqbal Wazir quits PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf leader from North Waziristan Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Friday announced quitting the basic membership of his party.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Iqbal Wazir Said he was part of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and president of PTI North Waziristan.

He said he remained loyal to the party in every situation, however he added he was much hurt to see incidents against the state institution on May 9-10.

Some of the imprudent and misguided workers of PTI, he said attacked the institutions, responsible for state security and integrity.

He said loyalty to the motherland was above political affairs and his mind would never allow him to be a part of the political party that was confronting with state institutions.

He announced that without any pressure and favor, he was quitting the basic membership of his party and part ways with PTI.

He thanked the people of his constituency for showing confidence in his political services adding that he would decide his future course of action with the consultation of his people.