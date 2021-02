PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Former Provincial Minister Makhdoom Syed Murid Kazim Hussain Shah passed away Wednesday after protracted illness.

His funeral prayers will be offered on Thursday 11 am at Bilot Sharif Dera Ismail Khan.

He was elected Member Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for five times and provincial minister in two different terms.