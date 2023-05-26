UrduPoint.com

Former KP Minister Qalandar Lodhi And President ISF Re-arrested After Release From Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Former KP minister Qalandar Lodhi and president ISF re-arrested after release from jail

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :After being released on bail, Abbottabad police Tuesday re-arrested former KP minister and PTI leader Qalandar Khan Lodhi from the Anti Terrorism Court case.

According to details, Qalandar Lodhi was presented and President Insaf Student Federation (ISF) was also presented in the anti-terrorism court. The court rejected the police's request for remand. The court sent Qalandar Lodhi and Timur Khalid to judicial remand.

PTI's district president and former provincial minister, Qalandar Lodhi, and ISI divisional president, Timur Khalid, were released under the Third schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, however, they were re-arrested and sent to jail after being nominated in a case involving protests and acts of arson during the events of 9th May.

During this time, Timur Khalid, along with them, was also presented in the special court for anti-terrorism, where the police requested their physical remand. The court rejected the police's request and both accused nominees were sent to jail on 14 days judicial remand.

Earlier, yesterday 11 PTI workers were released from District Jail Abbottabad on bail those were arrested on 9th May incidents under 3MPO.

