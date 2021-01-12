Former KP minister quits JUI-F

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Former KP Forest Minister Ibrar Hussain Tanoli Tuesday announced that he had parted ways with the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl.

He said this while addressing a public gathering at his constituency.

He further said that JUI-F along with the PML-N was working against the national interest, so he couldn't be part of any such party and will challenge both parties on every forum being a patriot Pakistani.

Haji Ibrar said he would join any other party by consulting the people of Tanawal and his constituency.