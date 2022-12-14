UrduPoint.com

Former KP Minister's House Comes Under Another Grenade Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Former KP minister's house comes under another grenade attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Another hand grenade was hurled at the residence of former provincial minister and businessman Haji Mohammad Javed, Gulbahar police informed on Wednesday.

"This was the second attack of its kind on the house of the former minister in the last two days", said an official of the capital city police. He said no casualty or damage was reported in the attack on Javed's house, which is under construction in Gulbahar. Senior police officials visited the crime scene while the bomb disposal experts collected evidence from the spot, he added.

The Tablighi Jamaat's senior member's house was attacked with a grenade a couple of days back while no casualty or damage in that incident was reported. His house was also attacked many months ago.

It merits mention that in the last few months, a number of incidents occurred in which grenades were lobbed into houses, hujras and factories in Peshawar and other districts of the province. Not all, but most of the victims were those who had received calls for extortion on WhatsApp numbers from unknown groups.

After calls to a large number of industrialists, traders, politicians, contractors and other well-off people, houses are being attacked more frequently for the past few months.

The police are on high alert across the province after the recent spike in attacks in areas, including Peshawar, southern districts, and the Mardan region.

On the last Sunday, provincial spokesperson of the Awami National Party (ANP) Samar Bilour said ANP's provincial president Aimal Wali Khan had received a call about a plan of attack on his life. "Apart from Aimal, Sardar Hussain Babak and others have also received threats while the house of MPA Faisal Zeb was attacked twice in the last few weeks," Bilour added.

In September, a hand grenade was thrown at former Federal minister Shehryar Afridi's house in Kohat, while PTI MPA Aghaz Khan Gandapur's residence was attacked by armed men in Dera Ismail Khan, leaving one policeman dead.

Apart from the attack on the house of ANP MPA Faisal Zeb in Shangla, a grenade was also hurled at the house of party Senator Hidayatullah in Peshawar in July.

PTI MPA Malik Liaqat was also wounded in an attack on his vehicle in Lower Dir in August, while four others, including his brother and nephew, lost their lives in the attack.

Businessmen and political workers have been receiving extortion calls in the past few months. The majority of these incidents were not even reported to the police.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Awami National Party Vehicle Alert Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Dir Shangla July August September Sunday Afridi All From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

19 minutes ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

22 minutes ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

3 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

3 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.