Former KP Speaker Assures Resolution Of MRI Machine Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 09:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Former Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and MPA, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday has pledged to resolve the issue of the missing MRI machine at Ayub Medical Complex.

Speaking during the visit of Abbottabad Press Club, he commended the Press Club for its role in highlighting city issues and advocating for public welfare. Ghani also assured that the funding shortfall for the Media Colony land for Abbottabad journalists will be addressed with the Chief Minister’s support.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani congratulated the newly elected body of the Abbottabad Union of Journalists, emphasizing the Press Club’s tradition of democratic elections and unity.

He praised the club for maintaining a non-political, brotherly relationship with journalists and consistently working for the city’s betterment. Ghani also acknowledged that media coverage brought the alleged irregularities at Ayub Medical Complex to light.

Abbottabad Press Club President Sardar Naveed Alam lauded former speaker’s contributions to the constituency and his support for the Press Club and journalists’ welfare. Alam highlighted the challenges faced by the Press Club, particularly regarding the Media Colony’s land funding

