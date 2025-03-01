Former KP Speaker Assures Resolution Of MRI Machine Issue
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Former Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and MPA, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday has pledged to resolve the issue of the missing MRI machine at Ayub Medical Complex.
Speaking during the visit of Abbottabad Press Club, he commended the Press Club for its role in highlighting city issues and advocating for public welfare. Ghani also assured that the funding shortfall for the Media Colony land for Abbottabad journalists will be addressed with the Chief Minister’s support.
Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani congratulated the newly elected body of the Abbottabad Union of Journalists, emphasizing the Press Club’s tradition of democratic elections and unity.
He praised the club for maintaining a non-political, brotherly relationship with journalists and consistently working for the city’s betterment. Ghani also acknowledged that media coverage brought the alleged irregularities at Ayub Medical Complex to light.
Abbottabad Press Club President Sardar Naveed Alam lauded former speaker’s contributions to the constituency and his support for the Press Club and journalists’ welfare. Alam highlighted the challenges faced by the Press Club, particularly regarding the Media Colony’s land funding
Recent Stories
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former KP Speaker assures resolution of MRI machine issue6 minutes ago
-
Police nab murder suspect in Hassanabdal shooting6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti to give priority to Balochistan’s backward districts in federal PSDP7 minutes ago
-
Salim Saifullah condoles over death of Hamid Ul Haq7 minutes ago
-
Attock Police arrest man for torturing sister7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 776 emergencies in Feb26 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Police deploy 500 personnel to ensure peace in Ramadan26 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister congratulates nation on arrival of Ramadan26 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle thief busted in Chiniot26 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police seize hashish, liquor, lahan in separate raids27 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in Chiniot27 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on 'Diabetes, Ramadan, Knowledge, Health' held27 minutes ago