Former KP transport minister arrested in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Bannu Police have arrested former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Khan for his alleged involvement in corruption and vandalism during the 9th and 10th May riots on Monday.

Police said Shah Muhammad Khan was on pre-arrest bail from the court for corruption and involvement in the 9th May riots however, after the cancellation of his bail by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), he was arrested.

The former PTI minister was shifted to Cantt police station Bannu for further legal proceedings.