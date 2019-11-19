Former Lahore Waste Management Company MD held over corruption charges

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Tuesday arrested former managing director Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Muhammad Waseem Ajmal on the charge of embezzling more than Rs 1 billion

According to NAB spokesman, a contract for preparation of consultancy services was awarded to Lahore Waste Management Company by city district government, Rawalpindi in 2012, which was signed in September 2012. As per terms of reference of the contract, the consultants were supposed to prepare a rough cost estimate for the bidding purpose, and prepare prequalification criteria and bidding documents including draft agreements for the out-sourcing of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Services.

Whereas, the constituted core team of the collective consultancy team comprised the following members who were in true sense associated with preparation of cost estimates, bidding documents etc. named MD LWMC, Waseem Ajmal, CFO LWMC, Rana Muhammad Arif, GM Procurement & Contract LWMC, Col (R) Muhammad Tahir and GM legal operations Khalid Majeed.

Apart from, being former MD and team leader of LWMC, accused Waseem Ajmal held a meeting on April 26, 2014, in which accused intentionally concealed the details from the other board members of the meeting.

The accused intentionally concealed the fact that the initial cost estimate regarding project's labor cost of M/s Albyrak which was already included in the initial cost estimates was got re-issued during bidding process. The act on the part of accused Waseem Ajmal caused a loss of Rs 1.27 billion to the national exchequer. In this regard, the accused was also found involved in illegal payments of $96,000 in the name of fake exemptions.

The LWMC initiated tendering process for out of sourcing of Solid Waste Management Services in Rawalpindi and Muree in 2012. At the same time, bidders offered very exorbitant rates, hence, the procedure of tendering was halted in February 2013. Lately, re-bidding was initiated for outsourcing of Solid Waste Management Services in Rawalpindi and Muree on June 24, 2013.

Earlier, the NAB Lahore arrested five accused involved in the misappropriation of funds in the said project. The NAB Lahore officials would present the accused Muhammad Waseem Ajmal before the accountability court acquisition for physical remand, so, the ongoing investigations might be completed without any delay.