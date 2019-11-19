UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Lahore Waste Management Company MD Held Over Corruption Charges

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:32 PM

Former Lahore Waste Management Company MD held over corruption charges

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Tuesday arrested former managing director Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Muhammad Waseem Ajmal on the charge of embezzling more than Rs 1 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Tuesday arrested former managing director Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Muhammad Waseem Ajmal on the charge of embezzling more than Rs 1 billion.

According to NAB spokesman, a contract for preparation of consultancy services was awarded to Lahore Waste Management Company by city district government, Rawalpindi in 2012, which was signed in September 2012. As per terms of reference of the contract, the consultants were supposed to prepare a rough cost estimate for the bidding purpose, and prepare prequalification criteria and bidding documents including draft agreements for the out-sourcing of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Services.

Whereas, the constituted core team of the collective consultancy team comprised the following members who were in true sense associated with preparation of cost estimates, bidding documents etc. named MD LWMC, Waseem Ajmal, CFO LWMC, Rana Muhammad Arif, GM Procurement & Contract LWMC, Col (R) Muhammad Tahir and GM legal operations Khalid Majeed.

Apart from, being former MD and team leader of LWMC, accused Waseem Ajmal held a meeting on April 26, 2014, in which accused intentionally concealed the details from the other board members of the meeting.

The accused intentionally concealed the fact that the initial cost estimate regarding project's labor cost of M/s Albyrak which was already included in the initial cost estimates was got re-issued during bidding process. The act on the part of accused Waseem Ajmal caused a loss of Rs 1.27 billion to the national exchequer. In this regard, the accused was also found involved in illegal payments of $96,000 in the name of fake exemptions.

The LWMC initiated tendering process for out of sourcing of Solid Waste Management Services in Rawalpindi and Muree in 2012. At the same time, bidders offered very exorbitant rates, hence, the procedure of tendering was halted in February 2013. Lately, re-bidding was initiated for outsourcing of Solid Waste Management Services in Rawalpindi and Muree on June 24, 2013.

Earlier, the NAB Lahore arrested five accused involved in the misappropriation of funds in the said project. The NAB Lahore officials would present the accused Muhammad Waseem Ajmal before the accountability court acquisition for physical remand, so, the ongoing investigations might be completed without any delay.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau Company Rawalpindi Same February April June September From Government General Motors (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

UAE Commander of Land Forces, senior US defense of ..

20 minutes ago

Follow-on on cards after Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwa ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Zimbabwe discuss a ..

50 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

Governor, minister discuss industrial workers' wel ..

2 minutes ago

50,000 die of COPD in Pakistan annually

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.