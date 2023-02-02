UrduPoint.com

Former Lawmaker Sheikh Rasheed Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police in the early hours of Thursday nabbed Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

He has been taken into custody in connection with remarks he allegedly made about former president Asif Ali Zardari, accusing him of hatching a murder plot against Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rasheed was arrested on a police complaint filed by Raja Inayat-ur-Rehman, a vice president of PPP Rawalpindi Division, wherein he said that the AML chief, in a television interview on Jan 27, alleged that PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari got the assistance of some terrorist to kill Imran Khan.

It is to mention that a first information report (FIR) was registered at Islamabad's Aabpara Police Station about it under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

