Former legislature holds attack on land retrieval officials

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Former PML-N MPA attacked revenue officials during their attempt of retrieving official land located in limits of police station Rohilan Walli here on Wednesday.

Malik Qaswar Kareem Lungryal had occupied about 103 kanal official land for the past over 20 years at least, said official.

When the team led by AC comprising of police and revenue officials reached out to vaccate the illegal occupation, the former MPA attacked on them along with the accomplices.

According to the police, the former provincial legislature was traced as guilty of harassing public servants, with holding undo interference into official matters.

Police have stated to hold former legal proceeding action against the accused party after a formal complaint to be put up by the concerned public department.