Former LHC CJ Khawaja Sharif passed away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Former Chief Justice (retired) Khawaja Muhammad Sharif passed away on Friday at the age of 73 after a protracted illness.

His funeral prayer would be offered on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Miani Sahib graveyard.

He was appointed Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court on April 14, 2009.

On December 9, 2010, LHC Chief Justice Khawaja Muhammad Sharif retired after the completion of his term.

Khawaja Muhammad Sharif started practicing law on April 7, 1971, from the office of Khawaja Sultan Ahmad, the most Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the High Court.

He enrolled as Advocate of Lahore High Court, Lahore on 24 May 1973.

He was elected twice as President of Lahore Bar Association in the years 1989 and 1991.

During his legal practice he wrote seven law books which are Motor Accident Claims, Press and Publication Ordinance, Arbitration Act, Company Law, West Pakistan Civil Courts Ordinance and Law of Torts and the seventh book is Manual of Local Bodies Elections Laws with Rules.