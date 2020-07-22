Former Manager Tuberculosis program held over corruption charges

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment apprehended Dr Ahmed Wali, former provincial Manager Tuberculosis (TB) program for misuse of authority and committing massive corruption in global fund.

A Handout issued by the anti Corruption on Wednesday said that investigation against Dr Ahmed Wali revealed that accused working as Technical Expert and Manager provincial TB Program illegally transferred amount of global fund allocated TB progra to his personal account.

After accumulating concrete evidence in the case, the Anti Corruption Establishment investigation team arrested the accused.

Further probe was underway.