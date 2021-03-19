Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at Code 19 Vaccination Center at Karachi Arts Council

“The initiative of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to provide vaccines to the people of Karachi is commendable” Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th March, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Sindh Health Department continues to administer coronavirus vaccine to its members.

At Ahmed Shah Hall, people from different walks of life are being vaccinated against coronavirus. In this regard, the former mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar took advantage of the facility provided by the Arts Council.

Former Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Expressing his views on the occasion, he said that he was grateful to Arts Council Karachi for setting up a Vaccination Center for the convenience of the people of Karachi.

He said that it is a great initiative that vaccination is being carried out in the best possible manner under the supervision of Trained paramedical staff and Doctors.