Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:49 PM

Former Mayor of Karachi Naimat Ullah Khan passes away at age of 89

The 26th Mayor of Karachi, Advocate Naimat ullah Khan (89) passed away here Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The 26th Mayor of Karachi, Advocate Naimat ullah Khan (89) passed away here Tuesday.

Khan, also a senior member of Jamaat e Islami, had served as mayor of the metropolis from 2001 to 2005 According to his family sources, he had been suffering from series of age related health conditions and was bed ridden for quite some time.

A lawyer by profession, Naimat ullah Khan was born in Ajmer (India) in the year 1930 and migrated to Pakistan in 1947.

He did his Masters in Journalism from Punjab University later also completed his degree program in law from S.M.Law College, Karachi.

As a young lawyer he joined Jamaat e Islami in 1950s and remained actively engaged with its public welfare wing Al Khidmat.

His funeral prayers will be offered on Wednesday after zuhr prayers.





