Former Mayor of Rugby sends congratulations to Nadub Gill for setting up Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Councillor Dr. James Shera, former Mayor of Rugby Sunday sent his sincerest congratulations to Nadub Gill, over his historic achievement in establishing a Guinness World Record as the youngest person ever, for solving most multiplication and division problems in one minute.

Nadub Gill, 10, a student with Pakistani Christian background, at Longmoor Primary school in Long Eaton, England, spent his time in the pandemic crisis practicing math on the Times Table Rock stars app, and he ended up using the educational platform to set a Guinness World Record.

Nadub answered 196 multiplication and division questions in one minute, averaging more than three answers per second. More than 700 young students appeared from all over the world in this contest to attempt the new record created by Guinness in partnership with the app, said a press statement received here.

Dr Shera also said, "His passion and determination during the uncertain times of pandemic crisis has brought a proud moment for his family and the entire Pakistani community in the UK.

At Just 10-year-old, Nadub Gill has inspired young people around the world, and this is only the beginning of his extraordinary talented journey. While we celebrate this achievement, we must continue to champion education for all children, and ensure they have a chance to fulfil their God given potential, regardless of their gender, faith, or colour. Nadub's talent also illustrates that Pakistani Christians are playing a vital role in representing Pakistan internationally in a positive light and creating a soft and inclusive image of the country."Dr Peter Johnson David, Dr Noshaba Khilijee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, John Bosco, Qamar Rafiq, and Michael Messy also congratulated Gill on his remarkable accomplishment. They said Gill's extraordinary talent is an inspiration for many young Christians and his momentous achievement is a victory for Pakistan.