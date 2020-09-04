UrduPoint.com
Former MBA Acquits In Traffic Policemen Killing Case

Former MBA acquits in traffic policemen killing case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Model court of Quetta on Friday acquitted the former Member of Balochistan Assembly (MBA) Majeed Khan Achakzai in the murder case of traffic sergeant citing lack of evidence.

Judge Model Court Quetta, Mohammad Mandokhail announced the verdict acquitting Achakzai of the murder case of traffic sergeant Ataullah.

It is worth mentioning here that the Traffic Sergeant namely Ataullah was killed in a hit and run accident in June 2017.

The case was highlighted when a video of the police sergeant killing went viral and a case was registered against MBA, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami, Majeed Achakzai.

