Former MD PIA Sent Jail On Judicial Remand

Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:49 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday sent former managing director Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Overseas Cooperative Society Chairman Ijaz Haroon jail on judicial remand till December 20 in fake accounts cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday sent former managing director Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Overseas Cooperative Society Chairman Ijaz Haroon jail on judicial remand till December 20 in fake accounts cases.

The court rejected the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to grant further physical remand of the the above accused.

The NAB produced the accused before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his physical remand time.

During outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor pleaded before the bench that his department had sought reply from various institutions regarding this case and it needed further 15 days physical remand of Ijaz Haroon for more investigation.

However, the defence lawyer opposed the NAB request after this the court rejected the NAB plea and sent the accused jail on judicial remand.

Ijaz Haroon was arrested by NAB on charges of selling 12 plots to fake allottees, which were then used to launder Rs144 million for the Omni Group via two fake bank accounts.

