Former MD PSO gets permanent exemption from appearance in LNG reference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Accountability Court has given permanent exemption from appearance to another suspect, former MD PSO in LNG reference.Accountability Court (AC) Judge Muhammad Azam Sheikh has approved the plea of Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq seeking permanent exemption from appearance before court in LNG reference.

Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq is on bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC).Before this Miftah Ismail has taken exemption from appearance in the same case.