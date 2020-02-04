UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former MD PSO Gets Permanent Exemption From Appearance In LNG Reference

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

Former MD PSO gets permanent exemption from appearance in LNG reference

Accountability Court has given permanent exemption from appearance to another suspect, former MD PSO in LNG reference.Accountability Court (AC) Judge Muhammad Azam Sheikh has approved the plea of Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq seeking permanent exemption from appearance before court in LNG reference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Accountability Court has given permanent exemption from appearance to another suspect, former MD PSO in LNG reference.Accountability Court (AC) Judge Muhammad Azam Sheikh has approved the plea of Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq seeking permanent exemption from appearance before court in LNG reference.

Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq is on bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC).Before this Miftah Ismail has taken exemption from appearance in the same case.

Related Topics

Same Islamabad High Court From Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

6 minutes ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

21 minutes ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.