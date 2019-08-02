(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Former Member National Assembly Ali Gohar Mahar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office and discussed political matters.

The meeting also discussed the problems faced by the people of rural Sindh.