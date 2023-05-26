Former Member Provincial Assembly, Malik Qasim Khan Khattak resigns from PTI

Former Member Provincial Assembly, Malik Qasim Khan Khattak here Friday resigned from Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Former Member Provincial Assembly, Malik Qasim Khan Khattak here Friday resigned from Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf.

Addressing a press conference here at the press club, Aslam Khattak said that May 9-10 vandalism and ransacking of public properties and attacks on defense installations were unacceptable and strict action should be taken against the culprits.

The May 9 violent incidents created widespread anger and tarnished the country's image.

He said PTI has disappointed the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the party has closed its own Ehtesab Commission that exposed Imran's tall anti-corruption claims.