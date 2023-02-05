UrduPoint.com

Former Military Ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf Passes Away

Published February 05, 2023

Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf passes away

The latest reports suggest that Pervez Musharaf, 79, died at a hospital in Dubai.

Dubai (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2023) Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf passed away in a Dubai on Sunday.

He was 79.

The former military ruler was admitted to American Hospital in Dubai for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

Amyloidosis is a condition which is caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein in organs and tissues that prevents them from working properly.

The reports emerged last year of Musharraf's death but his political party All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) rejected the same.

Musharraf who born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi, British India, got his commission from the Pakistan Military academy Kakul on April 19, 1961.

After getting his commission, he joined the special services group.

Musharaf also took part in the 1965 and 1971 wars.

In 1998, he was promoted to the rank of general and he took over as the chief of army staff (COAS) a post he held till 2007. On Oct 12, 1999, after becoming the general, Musharraf imposed emergency.

He was one of the longest-serving presidents of Pakistan as he took over the country's reins. He was chosen as the president through a referendum in 2002.

Musharaf also accepted the US proposal for Pakistan to become a frontline ally after the 9/11 incident during his tenure.

In 2004, he was elected as a president in uniform for five year through 17th Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan.

In 2007, he imposed emergency and removed the judges of Supreme Court after Lawyers' Movement which is known as the Movement for the Restoration of Judiciary started against him.

After a movement of the political parties, Musharraf resigned as the president on August 18, 2008.

A special court, on Dec 17, 2019, also sentenced him to death under Article 6 of the Constitution three years after his indictment on March 31, 2016.

However, Musharaf fell ill and he flew out of the country for his treatment.

