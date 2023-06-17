UrduPoint.com

Former Minister Calls On PM

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Former minister calls on PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Former Minister of State and a former member of the National Assembly Syed Javed Ali Shah on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the current political situation in the country was discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

More Stories From Pakistan

