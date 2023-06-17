- Home
Former Minister Calls On PM
Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Former Minister of State and a former member of the National Assembly Syed Javed Ali Shah on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
During the meeting, the current political situation in the country was discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
