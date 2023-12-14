Open Menu

Former Minister Joins BAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Former minister joins BAP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Former Minister of Balochistan, Mubeen Khan Khilji on Thursday announced joining the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

He announced during a press conference at the BAP secretariat Quetta.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, BAP President Khalid Magsi, besides other BAP leaders were in attendance.

Mubeen Khan Khilji, who held the post of a provincial minister at Quetta Development Authority during the PTI government, was the first MPA in Balochistan who quit PTI.

Mubeen Khilji, during his press conference on May 19, announced he was parting ways with the PTI on account of the May 9 violence.

Related Topics

Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quetta May Post Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead P ..

Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead Pakistan women's team

32 minutes ago
 PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

37 minutes ago
 Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of relig ..

Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of religious tourism, convenience of Z ..

53 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Warner's century lifts Australia in Te ..

Pak Vs Aus: Warner's century lifts Australia in Test series opener

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects reports, speculations of talks wi ..

Pakistan rejects reports, speculations of talks with TTP

2 hours ago
 Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed ..

Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed, Paving Way for Dubai's Progr ..

3 hours ago
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets United Nation ..

3 hours ago
 Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned b ..

Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab ..

3 hours ago
 Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commission ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets ..

3 hours ago
 Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Lig ..

Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Light Portrait

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuh ..

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada

5 hours ago
 UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan