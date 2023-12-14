Former minister joins BAP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Former Minister of Balochistan, Mubeen Khan Khilji on Thursday announced joining the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

He announced during a press conference at the BAP secretariat Quetta.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, BAP President Khalid Magsi, besides other BAP leaders were in attendance.

Mubeen Khan Khilji, who held the post of a provincial minister at Quetta Development Authority during the PTI government, was the first MPA in Balochistan who quit PTI.

Mubeen Khilji, during his press conference on May 19, announced he was parting ways with the PTI on account of the May 9 violence.