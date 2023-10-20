Open Menu

Former Minister Of PTI Arrested For Rioting On May 9

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Former minister of PTI arrested for rioting on May 9

Peshawar police have arrested the leader and former education minister of PTI, Kamran Bangash from his house in Chamkani area of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Peshawar police have arrested the leader and former education minister of PTI, Kamran Bangash from his house in Chamkani area of the city.

According to police, Kamran Bangash was taken to Chamkani Police Station and later shifted to an undisclosed location.

Cases were registered against the arrested minister in various police stations for rioting on May 9 and 10 and he had acquired bail before being arrested in some of the cases.

