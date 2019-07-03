Former minister, others sent to jail on judicial remand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) -:An accountability court on Wednesday rejected a request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for extension in physical remand of former provincial minister Sibtain Khan and three others in Chiniot mining contract case and sent them to jail on judicial remand till July 17.

Besides former minister, NAB officials produced former secretary, Mines and Minerals Department, Imtiaz Ahmed, former manager operations and planning, Muhammad Aslam and former chief inspector mines Punjab, Abdul Sattar, before Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan on expiry of the remand term.

The investigation officer submitted a report about investigations conducted so far and contended that further physical remand of accused was required. He submitted that rules were ignored in awarding the contract whereas summary was forwarded to chief minister for approval, a day before end of government term. He pleaded with the court for extending physical remand.

At this, the court observed that the NAB obtained physical remand of accused on same grounds, on the last hearing.

The official submitted that further investigations were required to get information about the persons who directed the committee for awarding the contract to an inexperienced company.

Subsequently, the court rejected the request for extension in physical remand term on being dissatisfied with the reply and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. The court directed officials to produce them on expiry of the remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sibtain Khan resigned from his position as provincial minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife after being arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on June 15, 2019.

Sibtain Khan was arrested on the charges of awarding a multi-billion-dollar contract to an alleged fake company in 2007. As Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) minister for mines and minerals at that time he had awarded a contract for extracting minerals in Chiniot district.

NAB had also accused former secretary Imtiaz Ahmad of constituting a committee comprising Muhammad Aslam and Abdul Sattar on the directions of then minister Sibtain Khan for approval of the said contract. During the process, former chief inspector mines Abdul Sattar provided a fake survey to the technical committee. Also, the operations manager Muhammad Aslam provided fake financial and technical figures. NAB alleged that the accused in connivance with former minister, did a joint venture with the company.