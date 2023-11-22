Former minister Waqar Ahmed Khan joins PML-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Former Federal Minister for Privatization Waqar Ahmed Khan announced his decision to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Addressing the media alongside PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Amir Muqam, former minister Waqar Ahmad Khan stated that his political orientation revolves around serving the people, with national interest taking precedence over personal goals.

Uniting all political parties on a common platform demands skill, he noted, emphasizing the country's requirement for stability and experienced leadership.

He highlighted that Nawaz Sharif's team, during his three terms as Prime Minister, is credited with saving Pakistan from economic challenges and steering clear of default.

Waqar emphasized that political stability was essential for any country, serving as a prerequisite for achieving economic stability.

He hoped that under the leadership of Ishaq Dar, PML-N would possess the most competent economic team to navigate the country through challenging times.

Amir Maqam stated that, guided by Nawaz Sharif's leadership, politicians nationwide are aligning themselves with the PML-N.

He added that numerous individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also set to join the PML-N.