Former ministers Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai call on Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Former ministers and Members Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan and Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

A press release of the PM Media Office said the meeting was held in a pleasant atmosphere where political affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were discussed.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly Aamir Mahmood Kayani and Barrister Ali Zafar, in a separate meeting, also called on the prime minister.