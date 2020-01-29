UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Ministers Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai Call On Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:29 PM

Former ministers Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai call on Prime Minister

Former ministers and Members Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan and Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Former ministers and Members Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan and Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

A press release of the PM Media Office said the meeting was held in a pleasant atmosphere where political affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were discussed.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly Aamir Mahmood Kayani and Barrister Ali Zafar, in a separate meeting, also called on the prime minister.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Ali Zafar Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from University ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from University ..

3 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 January 2020

18 minutes ago

Cold,dry weather forecast for the provincial capit ..

4 minutes ago

Protective measures only solution to corona virus: ..

4 minutes ago

Two Chinese Visitors in Sudan Suspected of Having ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.