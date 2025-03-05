Former MNA Ali Wazir's Hearing Adjourned In Sukkur ATC
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 10:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Sukkur Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday has adjourned the hearing of a case against former MNA Ali Wazir, who is facing charges related to a case registered at Rohri police station.
According to Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, two cases have been registered against Ali Wazir in Sukkur.
Marwat stated that Ali Wazir's bail has already been approved in the case registered at Rohri police station. However, the decision on his bail in the case registered at Bajji police station has been reserved. Despite being summoned, Ali Wazir was not produced in court.
Marwat expressed concern over Ali Wazir's health, stating that he is suffering from kidney disease and both his kidneys are affected.
