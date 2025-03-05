Open Menu

Former MNA Ali Wazir's Hearing Adjourned In Sukkur ATC

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Former MNA Ali Wazir's Hearing Adjourned in Sukkur ATC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Sukkur Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday has adjourned the hearing of a case against former MNA Ali Wazir, who is facing charges related to a case registered at Rohri police station.

According to Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, two cases have been registered against Ali Wazir in Sukkur.

Marwat stated that Ali Wazir's bail has already been approved in the case registered at Rohri police station. However, the decision on his bail in the case registered at Bajji police station has been reserved. Despite being summoned, Ali Wazir was not produced in court.

Marwat expressed concern over Ali Wazir's health, stating that he is suffering from kidney disease and both his kidneys are affected.

Recent Stories

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its globa ..

Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model

20 minutes ago
 Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wood ..

Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded ..

Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars

20 minutes ago
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% ..

UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..

34 minutes ago
 RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote ..

RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..

35 minutes ago
 Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

35 minutes ago
 RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenge ..

RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..

35 minutes ago
 FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation ..

FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector

35 minutes ago
 NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan