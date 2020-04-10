UrduPoint.com
Former MNA Babar Nawaz Tested Positive For Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Former MNA Babar Nawaz tested positive for Covid-19

Haripur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Babar Nawaz Khan, former Member of National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League (N) has been tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

He has been suffering from severe fever and respiratory issue for the last two days and test were sent to PIMS hospital Islamabad from district hospital Haripur.

The test report from PIMS hospital received today confirmed Babar Nawaz has been infected with coronavirus.

Former MNA Babar Nawaz Khan is currently being quarantined at home and suffering from respiratory issue.

