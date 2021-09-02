Former MNA Musarrat Ahmad Zeb joins ANP

Former MNA Musarrat Ahmad Zeb and Central Vice President PML-N Youth Wing, Miangul Omar Farooq joined ANP, said a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Former MNA Musarrat Ahmad Zeb and Central Vice President PML-N Youth Wing, Miangul Omar Farooq joined ANP, said a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here on Thursday.

Speaking during a joining ceremony held in Swat, President ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan said that they were fully prepared for participation in local bodies' polls.