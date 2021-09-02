UrduPoint.com

Former MNA Musarrat Ahmad Zeb Joins ANP

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:25 PM

Former MNA Musarrat Ahmad Zeb joins ANP

Former MNA Musarrat Ahmad Zeb and Central Vice President PML-N Youth Wing, Miangul Omar Farooq joined ANP, said a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Former MNA Musarrat Ahmad Zeb and Central Vice President PML-N Youth Wing, Miangul Omar Farooq joined ANP, said a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here on Thursday.

Speaking during a joining ceremony held in Swat, President ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan said that they were fully prepared for participation in local bodies' polls.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat From

Recent Stories

21 Pakistani universities rank among top of world

21 Pakistani universities rank among top of world

1 minute ago
 Resolving public complaints, government's top pri ..

Resolving public complaints, government's top priority: Babar Awan

1 minute ago
 62 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

62 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

1 minute ago
 Speaker Balochsitan Quddus expresses grief on demi ..

Speaker Balochsitan Quddus expresses grief on demise of Sardar Attaullah Mengal

2 minutes ago
 Shoaib Iqbal for early completion of development s ..

Shoaib Iqbal for early completion of development schemes

2 minutes ago
 CCP conducts search, inspection of MTL, AGTL

CCP conducts search, inspection of MTL, AGTL

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.