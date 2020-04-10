UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former MNA Of Haripur Tests Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:06 PM

Former MNA of Haripur tests positive for COVID-19

Former member national assembly of PML-N from Haripur Babar Nawaz Khan Friday tested positive for COVID-19

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Former member national assembly of PML-N from Haripur Babar Nawaz Khan Friday tested positive for COVID-19.

According to details, Babar Nawaz Khan was shifted to DHQ Haripur for checkup due to flue and temperature two days ago where his sample for COVID-19 test was taken and sent to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad.

Later, he was reported positive with the virus and quarantined himself at home. He also requested people of his constituency to pray for his early recovery.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Haripur Nawaz Khan From

More Stories From Pakistan

