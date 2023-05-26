Former MNA Sheikh Khurram Shahzad parts ways with PTI

Former MNA Sheikh Khurram Shahzad announced quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Former MNA Sheikh Khurram Shahzad announced quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, he said after the horrible incident of May 9 in different parts of the county, "I have decided to quit the party position as deputy secretary general Punjab.

" He said he was parting ways with the PTI without any pressure from any quarter.

He said: "I have great regret and I also condemn the May 9 incidents". The elements involved in the May-9 incident should be punished strictly.

To a question, Khurram said he had no offer from any party to join it.