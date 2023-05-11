Former MNAs among 70 booked in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Former MNAs among 70 leaders with workers were booked so far for blocking the Chenab bridge, in the wake of a protest against the arrest of Chairman of PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

According to a police spokesman, former lawmakers including Jamshed Dasti, Muhammad Ahmad Khan, former provincial minister Mansoor Ahmad Khan, and Bilal Khan among others were charged with breaking and violating law and order.

Cases are registered on the report of the Station House Officer (SHO) of the City Police Station under sections 341, 427, 128, 148, and 149 of the Anti-terrorism Act of the Constitution.

"Different police teams are constituted as well to arrest the accused persons, the spokesman said.