Former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan vows to serve people after winning general elections

Former MPA of Pakistan People’s Party Abdul Jabbar Khan while expressing gratitude to Party leadership for awarding him party ticket to contest elections from PS-62 , has vowed to serve people after winning the provincial seat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Former MPA of Pakistan People’s Party Abdul Jabbar Khan while expressing gratitude to Party leadership for awarding him party ticket to contest elections from PS-62 , has vowed to serve people after winning the provincial seat.

In a statement on Monday Abdul Jabbar Khan said that we have carried out record development work in our constituency and resolved major issues on priority basis like road network, clean drinking water and other amenities.

He said that credit of executing all uplift schemes goes to the previous Government of Pakistan People’s Party which approved our schemes and ensured provision of facilities for masses particularly for the labour class.

He said that after winning elections from PS-62 development schemes will be carried out according to the vision and manifesto of the Pakistan People’s Party to provide every possible relief to the people.

APP/nsm