UrduPoint.com

Former MPA Aleem Adil Sheikh Joins PTI

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Former MPA Aleem Adil Sheikh joins PTI

A prominent politician from Karachi and former MPA Sindh Assembly Aleem Adil Sheikh here on Tuesday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A prominent politician from Karachi and former MPA Sindh Assembly Aleem Adil Sheikh here on Tuesday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He is elder brother of the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, said a press release.

He announced his joining PTI in the presence of PTI leadership including Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Central Additional General Secretary PTI Aamer Mehmood Kiani, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee and Ali Junejo.

Aleem Adil Sheikh was elected MPA Sindh Assembly in 1997.

He also remained on important positions in Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and PML-Q. as central president, overseas president, senior vice president.

He had spent most of his life in Sudan and now after returning to the country actively started his political career. He also remained as honorary councilor general of Sudan in Karachi.

On the occasion, Sheikh said that the prime reason of joining PTI was to save Pakistan. "Maximum people should come out on March 27 to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan. I and my supporters have reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sudan March Muslim From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sindh Super League Football to begin from March 20 ..

Sindh Super League Football to begin from March 20

41 seconds ago
 '260 factories start production in small industria ..

'260 factories start production in small industrial estates in 3 years' : Minist ..

43 seconds ago
 Remington Stars, PH Tigers get victories in Polo S ..

Remington Stars, PH Tigers get victories in Polo Super League

44 seconds ago
 'I've great respect for Punjabi culture', says US ..

'I've great respect for Punjabi culture', says US Consul

45 seconds ago
 Minor girl's decapitated body found

Minor girl's decapitated body found

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister takes notice of murder of four fami ..

Chief Minister takes notice of murder of four family members in Gujrat

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>