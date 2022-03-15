Former MPA Aleem Adil Sheikh joins PTI

A prominent politician from Karachi and former MPA Sindh Assembly Aleem Adil Sheikh here on Tuesday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A prominent politician from Karachi and former MPA Sindh Assembly Aleem Adil Sheikh here on Tuesday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He is elder brother of the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, said a press release.

He announced his joining PTI in the presence of PTI leadership including Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Central Additional General Secretary PTI Aamer Mehmood Kiani, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee and Ali Junejo.

Aleem Adil Sheikh was elected MPA Sindh Assembly in 1997.

He also remained on important positions in Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and PML-Q. as central president, overseas president, senior vice president.

He had spent most of his life in Sudan and now after returning to the country actively started his political career. He also remained as honorary councilor general of Sudan in Karachi.

On the occasion, Sheikh said that the prime reason of joining PTI was to save Pakistan. "Maximum people should come out on March 27 to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan. I and my supporters have reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he concluded.