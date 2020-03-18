UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former MPA Among 16 People Booked In Land Dispute

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

Former MPA among 16 people booked in land dispute

Former MPA Atif Mazari among 16 people were booked over land dispute erupted at Umar Kot, tehsil Rojhan Wednesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Former MPA Atif Mazari among 16 people were booked over land dispute erupted at Umar Kot, tehsil Rojhan Wednesday.

According to Police, a land dispute was already reported to be running between two locals namely Saleem Raza Shah and a man called Larak.

Following this Atif Mazari, his son Rehan Mazari, nephew Mir Hamza Mazari with thirteen fellows tried to grab the land allegedly through violating sanctity of 'veil and four walls' coupled with spreading terror by resorting to aerial firing across the area. There was no arrest yet to be made, however police claimed to arrest all accused people registered in FIR on report of Saleem Raza sooner.

Related Topics

Firing Police Man Rojhan Mir Hamza FIR All

Recent Stories

HRCP demands immediate relief for daily wagers

1 minute ago

Trivial reduction in interest rates labelled as a ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 2,523 new licences in March

26 minutes ago

SENT TO INE - EDIT: FANR Radiation Protection Comm ..

26 minutes ago

103-year-old Iran woman survives coronavirus: repo ..

12 minutes ago

Fumigation spray carried out in courts

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.