Former MPA among 16 people booked in land dispute

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Former MPA Atif Mazari among 16 people were booked over land dispute erupted at Umar Kot, tehsil Rojhan Wednesday.

According to Police, a land dispute was already reported to be running between two locals namely Saleem Raza Shah and a man called Larak.

Following this Atif Mazari, his son Rehan Mazari, nephew Mir Hamza Mazari with thirteen fellows tried to grab the land allegedly through violating sanctity of 'veil and four walls' coupled with spreading terror by resorting to aerial firing across the area. There was no arrest yet to be made, however police claimed to arrest all accused people registered in FIR on report of Saleem Raza sooner.