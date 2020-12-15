UrduPoint.com
Former MPA Booked For Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Former MPA booked for corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a case against former member of provincial assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Amjad Ali Javed on charges of corruption.

According to a DGPR handout issued here on Tuesday, the case against former MPA was registered on a reference, filed by Toba Tek Sing deputy commissioner over his alleged corruption in an illegal housing colony matters.

According to details, the accused established a housing society, Hashmat Garden, on 79-kanal land allocated for the industrial area without getting approval from the relevant authorities.

Later, the accused also illegally occupied more than 6 kanals of state land and included it in the housing colony. The accused sold out plots over 43-kanal land of the industrial area, causing huge loss to the national kitty.

An ACE official said that brothers of former MPA and revenue officials were also nominated in the case. He said that the accused would be arrested soon.

