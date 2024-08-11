Open Menu

Former MPA Booked In Attempt To Grab State Land

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) A former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) was booked for trying to grab state land illegally on the premises of Mahmood Kot Police Station on Sunday.

According to police sources, an official of the forest department reported to police that former MPA Mian Tariq Gurmani along with his unknown accomplices reached Esanwala Jungle to illegally occupy state land.

On resistance by the officials of the forest department, the alleged accused along with his fellows escaped from the scene.

Taking action on the application of the forest department official, the Mahmood Kot Police have registered the case against the alleged accused and started the investigations into the incident.

