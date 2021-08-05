UrduPoint.com

Former MPA For Resolving Gas-related Issues Of Constituency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:17 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf(PTI) Central Joint Secretary Insaaf Welfare Wing Peshawar Region and former Member Provincial Assembly(MPA) Arif Yousaf Advocate has urged officials concerned of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGPL) to take solid measures for resolving gas-related issues of his constituency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf(PTI) Central Joint Secretary Insaaf Welfare Wing Peshawar Region and former Member Provincial Assembly(MPA) Arif Yousaf Advocate has urged officials concerned of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGPL) to take solid measures for resolving gas-related issues of his constituency.

Some of the areas that were facing gas supply-related issues include Noothia Kadeem, Gulberg, Charkhana Road Gulsbad Gulgasht Colony, Dheri Baghbanan, Kotla Tala Mohsin Khan, Ghanj and Peshawar City residents.

Heading a delegation of elders of his constituency met with Sui Gas Chief Engineer Operations Rehmatullah Khan, Aftab Khan Deputy Metering, Manzoor Khan Deputy Chief Maintenance and discussed gas-related issues of his constituency.

Arif Yousuf Advocate said that gas supply lines in his area should be fixed in order to provide smooth power supply to residents.

Sui Gas officials assured that all legitimate demands would be fulfilled and broken pipes would be repaired and faulty meters would be replaced.

They informed that as soon as NOC was acquired, a new pipeline would be laid and all the complaints relating to Sui gas in his constituency would be addressed.

