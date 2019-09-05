UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former MPA Found Dead In Her House

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:17 PM

Former MPA found dead in her house

Former Member of the Punjab Assembly, Parveen Sikandar Gill, was found dead in her house in Naseerabad area, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Former Member of the Punjab Assembly, Parveen Sikandar Gill, was found dead in her house in Naseerabad area, here on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased, who was living alone in her house, had rope marks around her neck, and suspected that she might have been murdered.

A first information report of the incident was yet to be registered.

The 64-year-old started her political career in the late 1970s and was a member of the local government in Lahore. She was elected to the Punjab Assembly on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Q in 2002.

She was also the secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation's Women Wing and had also served as the vice president of the Punjab Olympic Association.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police about the alleged murder of Parveen Sikandar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Lahore Dead Murder Chief Minister Police Punjab Women Olympics Muslim From Government Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Manchester City legend meets fans in UAE

21 minutes ago

Training programme for doctors on non-medical mana ..

51 minutes ago

Russian President receives Al Zeyoudi

1 hour ago

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

1 hour ago

Economy put on right track: Hafeez Shaikh

4 minutes ago

Pakistan prepared to give enemy fullest possible r ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.