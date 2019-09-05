Former MPA found dead in her house

Former Member of the Punjab Assembly, Parveen Sikandar Gill, was found dead in her house in Naseerabad area, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Former Member of the Punjab Assembly , Parveen Sikandar Gill, was found dead in her house in Naseerabad area, here on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased, who was living alone in her house, had rope marks around her neck, and suspected that she might have been murdered.

A first information report of the incident was yet to be registered.

The 64-year-old started her political career in the late 1970s and was a member of the local government in Lahore. She was elected to the Punjab Assembly on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Q in 2002.

She was also the secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation's Women Wing and had also served as the vice president of the Punjab Olympic Association.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police about the alleged murder of Parveen Sikandar.