Open Menu

Former MPA From S.Waziristan Joins PTI-P

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Former MPA from S.Waziristan joins PTI-P

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) In another setback for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), former member provincial assembly Naseer Khan Wazir on Thursday announced to join PTI-Parliamentarian (PTI-P) and left PTI.

Naseer Khan was an elected member from South Waziristan who endorsed his confidence in the leadership of party chairman Pervez Khattak and hoped that PTI-P under his leadership, would resolve the problems being confronted by the people of merged districts.

He said that people had great expectation from PTI but the party and its leadership neither respected the elected representatives nor worked for the welfare and prosperity of the people.

“I am joining PTI-Parliamentarian because I believe that Parvez Khattak is a hard worker and will work for the benefit of the province,” said Naseerullah Wazir.

PTI-Parliamentarian chairman Pervez Khattak welcomed Naseerullah in his party and said that due to humiliating attitude of PTI chairman towards his workers and elected representatives, many had left the party.

He said that PTI neither worked for a new Pakistan nor for the development in the country, adding that PTI leadership had the only agenda to create chaos and violence in the society and provoke the people against Pak Armed Forces.

Khattak said that he had established PTI-P to fulfill all the promises made with the people in the name of change and a true welfare Islamic state.

“We are political people, we believe in the development of the country, not conflict with any institution,” he said adding that PTI chairman even tricked the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and didn’t take any considerable step for their welfare.

“I ask Tehreek-e-Insaf members what did the founder of PTI has given to the province in four years,” he questioned.

He hoped that people of KP would vote for PTI-Parliamentarian in the general elections for their welfare and prosperity of the province.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vote Provincial Assembly All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for ..

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for its actions

12 minutes ago
 FM Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Int’ ..

23 minutes ago
 PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

2 hours ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

4 hours ago
Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

5 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

5 hours ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

8 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan