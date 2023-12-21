Former MPA from S.Waziristan joins PTI-P

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) In another setback for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), former member provincial assembly Naseer Khan Wazir on Thursday announced to join PTI-Parliamentarian (PTI-P) and left PTI.

Naseer Khan was an elected member from South Waziristan who endorsed his confidence in the leadership of party chairman Pervez Khattak and hoped that PTI-P under his leadership, would resolve the problems being confronted by the people of merged districts.

He said that people had great expectation from PTI but the party and its leadership neither respected the elected representatives nor worked for the welfare and prosperity of the people.

“I am joining PTI-Parliamentarian because I believe that Parvez Khattak is a hard worker and will work for the benefit of the province,” said Naseerullah Wazir.

PTI-Parliamentarian chairman Pervez Khattak welcomed Naseerullah in his party and said that due to humiliating attitude of PTI chairman towards his workers and elected representatives, many had left the party.

He said that PTI neither worked for a new Pakistan nor for the development in the country, adding that PTI leadership had the only agenda to create chaos and violence in the society and provoke the people against Pak Armed Forces.

Khattak said that he had established PTI-P to fulfill all the promises made with the people in the name of change and a true welfare Islamic state.

“We are political people, we believe in the development of the country, not conflict with any institution,” he said adding that PTI chairman even tricked the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and didn’t take any considerable step for their welfare.

“I ask Tehreek-e-Insaf members what did the founder of PTI has given to the province in four years,” he questioned.

He hoped that people of KP would vote for PTI-Parliamentarian in the general elections for their welfare and prosperity of the province.

