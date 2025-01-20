Open Menu

Former MPA Ghalib Domki Survives Gun Attack In Shikarpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Former MPA Ghalib Domki survives gun attack in Shikarpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) A brazen gun attack on Monday targeted former PPP MPA and MNA Mir Ghalib Khan Domki's vehicle in Shikarpur, leaving two guards dead and four others, including Domki, his wife and grandson, injured. The incident occurred at Faizo Larro near Mirzapur Police picket of Khanpur Police Station on Sunday night where robbers opened fire on the vehicle after the driver refused to stop.

According to SSP Shikarpur Shahzaib Chachar, the police have sealed all exit and entrance routes to apprehend the culprits. In a surprising twist, the SSP revealed that the guards' retaliatory firing killed Nadir Mirani, a most-wanted criminal with a Rs1 million bounty on his head.

Domki's nephew, Zain-ul-Abideen, confirmed that his uncle's condition is stable, while two guards lost their lives and two others were injured. Domki himself reported that 15-20 armed men attacked their vehicle, attempting to loot him.

The police have shifted the deceased guards to Khanpur Taluka Hospital, while the injured are receiving treatment at Sukkur hospital. The investigation is ongoing, with the police working to apprehend the remaining culprits.

Recent Stories

Omani Foreign Minister receives Federal National C ..

Omani Foreign Minister receives Federal National Council Speaker

45 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Gha ..

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Ghana

45 minutes ago
 Ajman sees significant growth in BCI, hitting 135 ..

Ajman sees significant growth in BCI, hitting 135 points

1 hour ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on Turkish Ambassador

1 hour ago
 AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2 ..

AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2024: ADJD

1 hour ago
 “I don’t understand how one CJ can be better t ..

“I don’t understand how one CJ can be better than two or three minds,”: SC ..

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Po ..

Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th con ..

Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year

2 hours ago
 First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l ..

First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport

2 hours ago
 EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study b ..

EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study biodiversity

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

3 hours ago
 Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher ..

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan